Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Padres.

Suarez broke up Nick Pivetta's no-hit bid in the fifth inning, just one at-bat after Josh Naylor walked to give the Diamondbacks their first baserunner of the game. This was Suarez's fifth homer in his last eight games, a span in which he has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with 11 RBI and 11 strikeouts. The third baseman is batting .233 with an .834 OPS, 21 homers, 57 RBI, 43 runs scored, 13 doubles and one stolen base over 71 games. He remains a productive power bat in the heart of the Arizona lineup.