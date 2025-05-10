Suarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, two walks and three total runs scored in Friday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers.

The first-inning homer was Suarez's first since his historic four-homer game versus Atlanta on April 26. The third baseman has a trio of multi-hit efforts in May, going 8-for-33 (.242) with six RBI over nine games this month. On the season, he's batting .210 with an .808 OPS, 11 homers, 26 RBI, 24 runs scored, six doubles and one stolen base. Suarez rarely hits for a good average anymore, but he can tap into power when he gets in a groove.