Suarez went 2-for-2 with two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.

Suarez was one of several Diamondback regulars to start the Cactus League opener. He batted cleanup and delivered a two-run single in the third inning. It was a good start to the preseason for Suarez, who did not hit well in the spring of 2024, which carried over into the first half of the regular season (.668 OPS).