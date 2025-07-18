default-cbs-image
Suarez (hand) is expected to be in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, Alex Weiner of AZ Sports reports.

Suarez was hit in the hand by a pitch during the All-Star Game but avoided serious injury. Manager Torey Lovullo spoke with relative certainty that Suarez would be in the lineup, but it will still be worth confirming before first pitch at 9:40 pm ET.

