Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: On bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
The third baseman had X-rays on his right index finger come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Monday's contest, but it's not a surprise he's sitting Tuesday since manager Torey Lovullo said additional testing was scheduled. Suarez is arguably the top player available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so there's league-wide interest in his injury diagnosis. Blaze Alexander is manning the hot corner Tuesday for Arizona.
