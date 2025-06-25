Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Out again Wednesday, as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez (hand) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox.
Suarez is still experiencing swelling in his right hand as a result of being hit by a pitch in Monday's 10-0 win over Chicago and will miss a second straight start. The expectation is that he will avoid the 10-day injured list, although more will be known after Suarez undergoes an MRI once the swelling in his hand subsides. Tim Tawa will cover third base and bat ninth for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
