Suarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Suarez has homered four times over his last seven games, going 7-for-27 (.259) with nine strikeouts in that span. The third baseman reached the 20-homer mark for the year with his fourth-inning blast. He's added a .231/.307/.518 slash line with 55 RBI, 42 runs scored, 13 doubles and one stolen base over 70 contests. Suarez hit 30 homers in 158 games last season, but he's on pace to top the 40-homer mark for just the second time in his career in 2025.