Suarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Suarez has been particularly strong at the plate lately, going deep nine times in his last 13 games. He's batting .353 (18-for-51) with 21 RBI in that span. Suarez is one of four players in the majors to reach the 25-homer mark through Saturday's action, and he's added an .892 OPS, 67 RBI, 48 runs scored, 14 doubles and a stolen base over 76 contests. He's on pace to reach the 40-homer mark for the second time, and matching his career high of 49 long balls from 2019 is within the reasonable range of possibilities, though his current power surge will likely give out at some point.