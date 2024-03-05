Suarez (side) is starting at third base and batting fifth for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday versus the Padres in his return to the lineup, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Suarez hasn't played in nearly a week after developing some side tightness, but he's now feeling well enough to give it a go. The veteran third baseman was acquired via trade from the Mariners earlier this offseason after slashing .232/.323/.391 with 22 home runs and 96 RBI in 2023.