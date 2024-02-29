Suarez was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to left side tightness, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Suarez is day-to-day, so it doesn't seem Suarez's injury is too severe, but it will keep him out of game action nonetheless. Blaze Alexander will fill in as Arizona's third baseman Thursday while Suarez recovers.