Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Suarez (side) should return to action Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Suarez was scratched from the lineup last Thursday then sat out the weekend. The Diamondbacks are getting by at third base with a mix of players, including Blaze Alexander, Kevin Newman and Emmanuel Rivera.
