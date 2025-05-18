Suarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI against the Rockies in a loss Saturday.

Suarez hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, belted a solo homer to left field in the fourth and notched a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The veteran third baseman has racked up three RBI in each of his past three contests and now has driven in 37 runs this season, tied for fourth-most in the majors. Suarez is also tied with teammate Corbin Carroll with 14 home runs and is well ahead of pace to finish with 30-plus long balls for the sixth time in his career.