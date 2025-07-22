Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Smashes another homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.
New opponent, same result -- Suarez is still dialed in at the plate. Over four games since the All-Star break, the third baseman has slugged five homers while going 6-for-14 with three walks and eight RBI. He's up to 36 long balls on the year, good for the National League lead and just two behind Cal Raleigh for most in the majors. Suarez's power surge has his slugging percentage up to .605 and his OPS at .933, and he's added 86 RBI, 64 runs scored, 18 doubles and a stolen base over 99 contests this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Caps series with two more homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts two homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: In Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Likely to play Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays negative after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Goes yard twice in loss•