Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

New opponent, same result -- Suarez is still dialed in at the plate. Over four games since the All-Star break, the third baseman has slugged five homers while going 6-for-14 with three walks and eight RBI. He's up to 36 long balls on the year, good for the National League lead and just two behind Cal Raleigh for most in the majors. Suarez's power surge has his slugging percentage up to .605 and his OPS at .933, and he's added 86 RBI, 64 runs scored, 18 doubles and a stolen base over 99 contests this season.