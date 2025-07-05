Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Swats 28th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.
Suarez has three homers over his last five games, which accounts for all three of his hits in that span. The third baseman avoided striking out Friday after racking up 14 strikeouts over his previous six contests. He's fourth in the majors with 28 homers and has added a .252/.320/.570 slash line, 72 RBI, 53 runs scored, 16 doubles and a stolen base over 86 games.
