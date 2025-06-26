Suarez (hand) participated in a light batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Suarez, who was hit by a pitch in Monday's game, is confident he will return to the lineup Friday, but the Diamondbacks want him to undergo an MRI when the swelling subsides. That potentially could happen Thursday. Ildemaro Vargas took over at third base Tuesday, but he suffered a fractured foot and landed on the 10-day injured list. Tim Tawa is currently handling the hot corner, and the team called up infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno.