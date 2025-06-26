Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Takes light batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez (hand) participated in a light batting practice session Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Suarez, who was hit by a pitch in Monday's game, is confident he will return to the lineup Friday, but the Diamondbacks want him to undergo an MRI when the swelling subsides. That potentially could happen Thursday. Ildemaro Vargas took over at third base Tuesday, but he suffered a fractured foot and landed on the 10-day injured list. Tim Tawa is currently handling the hot corner, and the team called up infielder Blaze Alexander from Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Out again Wednesday, as expected•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Expected to miss multiple days•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Will sit out Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Diagnosed with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Exits early Monday after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Reaches 25-homer mark•