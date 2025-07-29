Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Undergoing X-rays on hand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Torey Lovullo said after Monday's loss to the Tigers that Suarez will undergo X-rays on his right hand, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Lovullo continued to say that Suarez's hand and fingers were tender to the touch, and he's viewed as day-to-day for the time being. Suarez took a 96 mph fastball from Will Vest off the right hand in the top of the ninth inning and was immediately removed from the game in favor of Blaze Alexander.
