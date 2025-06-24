Suarez (hand) won't be included in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

X-rays on Suarez's right hand came back negative after he was struck by a pitch in his lone plate appearance in Monday's 10-0 win, but he'll get at least one game off while he waits for the soreness and bruising on his hand to subside. Arizona will likely turn to Ildemaro Vargas or Tim Tawa to fill in for Suarez at third base.