Suarez's X-rays came back negative after he was hit by a pitch in the right hand during Monday's loss to the Tigers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Suarez took a 96 mph fastball from Will Vest off the hand while batting in the top of the ninth inning. Manager Torey Lovullo has labeled Suarez as day-to-day for now, but Suarez will undergo further testing Tuesday. With the Diamondbacks looking to sell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and Suarez being one of the top bats available, his injury situation is extremely notable.