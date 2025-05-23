Moreno isn't part of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Moreno will yield to Jose Herrera behind the plate Friday, getting the night off after making three straight starts. Moreno is riding a five-game hit streak, going 8-for-19 (.421) with a pair of homers during that stretch.
