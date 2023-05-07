Moreno is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Moreno went 3-for-8 with an RBI and a run in the first two games of the series, but he'll take a breather for Sunday's finale. Jose Herrera will step in behind the plate and bat ninth.
