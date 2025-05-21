Moreno went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Moreno's ninth-inning blast forced the extra inning. The blast, his third of the season, was his second homer in as many games and extended a hit streak to four games. Moreno is 7-for-15 with five extra-base hits and four RBI during the streak.