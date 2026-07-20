Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Hits inside-the-park homer Sunday

Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Perdomo's lone hit was a memorable one, as his line drive to left field in the seventh inning was misplayed by Jose Fermin and resulted in an inside-the-park homer. It's been a fairly pedestrian July for Perdomo, who's hitting just .204 with two homers, five RBI, 10 runs and three stolen bases across 13 games. The shortstop has taken a step back from his breakout 2025 campaign, slashing .238/.355/.358 with seven homers, 36 RBI, 48 runs and 15 stolen bases across 95 contests in 2026.