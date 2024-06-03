Perdomo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo was cleared for at-bats in the Arizona Complex League over the weekend, and the club has since determined that he's ready to face stronger competition. He'll likely play at least a few games at Triple-A before being activated from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Rehabbing in ACL•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Rehab games scheduled•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Nearing game action•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Two more weeks for return•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Begins hitting, fielding•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Could begin hitting this week•