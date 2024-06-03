Share Video

Perdomo (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Perdomo was cleared for at-bats in the Arizona Complex League over the weekend, and the club has since determined that he's ready to face stronger competition. He'll likely play at least a few games at Triple-A before being activated from the 10-day injured list.

