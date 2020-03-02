Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Perdomo was reassigned to the Diamondbacks' minor-league camp Monday.
Perdomo was able to spend some time with the major-league coaching staff to begin the spring, but he'll head to minor-league camp to get ready for the 2020 season. The 20-year-old is one of Arizona's top prospects, but he'll need some more time to develop in the minors prior to making his debut in the majors, especially since shortstop Nick Ahmed received a contract extension during the offseason.
