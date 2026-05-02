Perdomo went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Perdomo narrowed Chicago's lead in the sixth inning when he swatted a three-run homer as part of Arizona's four-run frame. It was the second of the season and first since Opening Day for Perdomo, who's been on a roll since mid-April, going 15-for-40 (.375) with five extra-base hits, two steals, five RBI and five runs over the last 11 contests.