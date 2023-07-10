The Diamondbacks have selected Groover with the 48th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

It's all about the bat with Groover, who has seen time on the grass and on the dirt, but whose 30-grade speed will likely limit him to the infield, where he is subpar at second, third and first base. Offensively, the right-handed hitter is hit-over-power and likely better in batting average leagues than OBP leagues. Groover hit .332/.430/.546 with 13 home runs and a 26:36 K:BB in 57 games as a junior at North Carolina State, but he didn't have any extra-base hits in eight Cape Cod League games last summer. Despite potentially having a plus hit tool, Groover will either need to develop more power than expected or be more competent defensively than expected in order to earn everyday playing time at the highest level.