The Diamondbacks have selected Hitt with the 112th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The left-hander struggled during his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama but rose his stock in the fall after adding a few ticks to his fastball and holding steady at around 93-to-97 mile per hour during the Crimson Tide's practice sessions. Hitt also displayed a strong upper-80s cutter that looked on track to become a reliable secondary offering. Unfortunately for Hitt, he didn't get a chance to showcase his velocity gains or unveil the cutter during the spring season, as he developed an elbow injury in April and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery. Though he'll likely be in rehab mode until at least the summer of 2024, Hitt's improvements in both the velocity and location of his pitches in the fall was enough for the Diamondbacks to gamble on him emerging as a high-upside arm once he completes his recovery from surgery.