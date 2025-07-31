Diamondbacks' Hunter Cranton: Dealt to Snakes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners traded Cranton to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday alongside Tyler Locklear and Juan Burgos in exchange for Eugenio Suarez, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Cranton got off to a late start this season after missing three months due to a concussion he suffered during spring training. He returned to action in early July and has done well since then, logging a 1.13 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through eight innings. Now that he's in Arizona's farm system, the 24-year-old will set his sights on reaching Double-A Amarillo by the end of the year.