The Mariners traded Cranton to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday alongside Tyler Locklear and Juan Burgos in exchange for Eugenio Suarez, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Cranton got off to a late start this season after missing three months due to a concussion he suffered during spring training. He returned to action in early July and has done well since then, logging a 1.13 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through eight innings. Now that he's in Arizona's farm system, the 24-year-old will set his sights on reaching Double-A Amarillo by the end of the year.