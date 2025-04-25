The Diamondbacks optioned Feyereisen to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The right-hander was called up by Arizona last weekend and gave up two earned runs over two frames in his two appearances. Feyereisen will now return to return, but he'll likely receive another look with the Diamondbacks at some point this summer.
