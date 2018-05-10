Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Set for extended spring game next week

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Lamb (shoulder, elbow) remains on pace to appear in an extended spring training game next week, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports.

Though he was scheduled to temporarily suspend his rehab program Wednesday, Lamb felt well enough to take swings, field grounders, and throw across the infield. He's set to continue performing baseball activities over the next couple of days, and if all goes as anticipated, Lamb will then be able to test the strength of his left shoulder and right elbow in a game setting. It seems likely that Lamb would require some kind of minor-league rehab assignment after playing in extended spring games, so he's probably trending closer to a late-May activation from the disabled list than a mid-May return.