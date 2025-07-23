Woodford (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.2 innings, taking the loss and a blown save in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Houston.

Woodford came on in the eighth inning with the Diamondbacks leading, 1-0. After getting the first batter to ground out, he gave up a walk and then hung a sweeper to Brice Matthews, who hammered it into the seats in left field for a two-run home run. Woodford stayed in for the ninth, gave up a pair singles and was charged with Houston's final run. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had already used Kevin Ginkel, perhaps the team's highest leverage arm, to get out of the seventh inning and had to adapt in the later innings. Woodford has appeared in five games since joining the team earlier this month and has a 4.35 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks over 10.1 innings.