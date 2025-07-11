Woodford allowed four hits and two walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

Woodford ate up innings after starter Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just four innings (87 pitches). Woodford recently joined the Diamondbacks after opting out of a minor-league deal with the Cubs last week. He was a starter in the minors, but Arizona will use him out of the bullpen, which has been hit hard by injuries. Woodford has appeared in three games since his arrival and allowed two runs on nine hits and three walks over six innings.