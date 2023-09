Lawlar started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before he was removed for a pinch hitter in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Lawlar returned to the lineup after a one-day break due to a minor hand injury. The right-handed hitter was pinch hit for in the sixth inning against righty reliever Sean Reid-Foley, the first time manager Torey Lovullo has removed the young shortstop from a game. Lawlar is hitless over the last 11 at-bats with seven strikeouts.