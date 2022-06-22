Luplow was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
The 28-year-old was initially slated to get a day off Wednesday but will start in left field and bat sixth after David Peralta (back) was a late scratch. Luplow went 1-for-11 with a two-run homer, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Hits inside-the-park homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Homers twice Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Leading off versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Smacks HR in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Smacks double in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Returns to lineup•