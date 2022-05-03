Luplow went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 win over Miami.
Luplow did most of his work in the fifth inning Monday. He knocked an RBI single, swiped second base and scored on David Peralta's base hit. He later brought in another run with a seventh-inning single. Luplow has gone 4-for-8 with four RBI and two home runs over his last two games.
