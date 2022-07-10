Luplow went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Luplow delivered an RBI single to put Arizona ahead in the first inning and a solo shot to pad the lead in the sixth. The long ball was his first homer since his inside-the-park trot June 21. The 28-year-old outfielder is still primarily limited to a short-side platoon role -- he last started against a right June 22, which was as a late addition to the lineup. Luplow has made the most of his limited role with 11 homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored and four stolen bases, but he's slashing only .178/.268/.452 through 153 plate appearances.