Luplow swatted a pinch-hit three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

Luplow hit for third baseman Jake Hager in the sixth inning and launched a game-tying shot as part of a five-run frame. He's batting just .175 (11-for-63), but six of his 11 hits have left the park. That leads to crazy advanced metrics, like a .147 BABIP and .301 ISO.

