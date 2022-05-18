Luplow went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Earlier in the day, he went 0-for-2 as a substitute in right field.

Luplow walloped his fifth home run of the season in the first inning off Tyler Anderson. He's batting just .188 with nine hits in 48 at-bats, but five of those hits have cleared fences. Along with 18 strikeouts (34.6 K%), Luplow has been an all-or-nothing hitter.