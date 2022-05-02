Luplow went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Considering Luplow had just one hit in his first 11 at-bats this season, this was a surprising performance. Sunday was his third in six games since returning from an oblique injury. The outfielder has seen a little more than just the short side of a platoon -- it appears he'll serve as a fourth outfielder for the Diamondbacks to begin with. He logged a .202/.326/.454 slash line with 11 home runs, 28 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base in 62 games between Cleveland and Tampa Bay last season.