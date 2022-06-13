Luplow will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Reds.
Luplow will make his second straight start out of the leadoff spot against a southpaw pitcher (Mike Minor) after he went 0-for-2 with three walks while scoring three times against the Phillies and southpaw Ranger Suarez in Sunday's 13-1 win. He'll be filling in for David Peralta in left field, but Luplow still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role.
