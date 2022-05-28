Luplow fouled a ball off his left foot and was eventually removed from Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of MLB.com reports.

Luplow entered Friday's game in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter for Daulton Varsho, who was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. Luplow eventually walked during his at-bat and stayed in the game for two innings before Cooper Hummel pinch hit for him in the seventh. Luplow is considered day-to-day.