Luplow (oblique) could be activated at some point during the Diamondbacks' upcoming homestand that opens Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not specify whether Luplow would return closer to the beginning or end of the homestand. The Diamondbacks host the Mets beginning Friday then the Dodgers on Monday. The outfielder had five at-bats and played five innings in the field during an exhibition game Monday at the team's training facility. The manager left open the possibility that Luplow and Nick Ahmed (shoulder) could head out on rehab assignments before joining the MLB roster.