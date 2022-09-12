Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Since being sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 29, Luplow has played in 10 games for Reno and mashed a 1.089 OPS with 14 RBI. The 28-year-old will provide depth for Arizona's outfield and likely see the field mostly when facing left-handed pitching. Wilmer Difo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent down Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Clubs 11th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Added to Wednesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Hits inside-the-park homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Homers twice Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Leading off versus lefty•