Luplow (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday.
Luplow has been out since the start of the season with a strained oblique but is ready to go without making a rehab assignment. He isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers but should get the chance to carve out some playing time on a team that's hitting .189/.286/.326 as a whole.
