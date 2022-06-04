Luplow (foot) is starting Saturday against the Pirates, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Luplow exited the Diamondbacks' loss to the Dodgers on May 27 after fouling a ball off his left foot, but he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's win over Atlanta. The 28-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth Saturday.
