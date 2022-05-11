Luplow went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Luplow's first-inning blast wiped out the 2-0 lead Miami took in the top of the frame. From there, it was all Madison Bumgarner and key hits from the lower half of the order. The homer was Luplow's third of the season while working in a part-time role. The righty-hitting outfielder is in the lineup when the Diamondbacks face left-handed starters.
