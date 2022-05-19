Luplow will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Luplow has mostly operated as a short-side platoon player for Arizona this season, but he'll find himself in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher (Marcus Stroman) as the Diamondbacks open a four-game set in Chicago. With Cooper Hummel (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, Luplow could be in store for a brief run as an everyday player.