Luplow went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.
Luplow's .175 average this season is the worst of his career; however, he has gone 5-for-6 in his last two games. The outfielder has been particularly bad against right-handed pitching during 2022, recording a .595 OPS over 106 plate appearances compared to a .680 OPS over 123 plate appearances facing lefties.
