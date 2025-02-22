Castillo was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to left adductor tightness, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Castillo went down after trying to catch a wild throw from Jordan Lawlar on a play at first base. The severity of Castillo's injury isn't immediately clear, but the Diamondbacks will likely give him a few days to recover before deploying him in another exhibition game.