The Diamondbacks selected Fernandez's contract from Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday.

Fernandez enjoyed his best minor-league season yet while spending all of 2025 at Double-A, slashing .272/.321/.454 with 17 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 510 plate appearances. His breakout season has now granted him protection from the Rule 5 Draft in December and may also allow him to be promoted to Triple-A in 2026.